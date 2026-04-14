Ryan Shea News: Returning to action Tuesday

Shea (upper body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blues, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

After sitting out Tuesday's game against Washington due to an upper-body injury, Shea will be back in action for the Penguins' regular-season finale. Shea has picked up points in five of his last seven outings, recording two goals, four assists, five blocked shots and a hit while averaging 19:08 of ice time.