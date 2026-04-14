Ryan Shea headshot

Ryan Shea News: Returning to action Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Shea (upper body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blues, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

After sitting out Tuesday's game against Washington due to an upper-body injury, Shea will be back in action for the Penguins' regular-season finale. Shea has picked up points in five of his last seven outings, recording two goals, four assists, five blocked shots and a hit while averaging 19:08 of ice time.

Ryan Shea
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Shea See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Shea See More
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
71 days ago
Most Undervalued Skaters of the 2025-26 NHL Season
NHL
Most Undervalued Skaters of the 2025-26 NHL Season
Author Image
Christopher Boan
131 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, November 28
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, November 28
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
137 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, November 21
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, November 21
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
144 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, October 27
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, October 27
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
169 days ago