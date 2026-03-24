Ryan Shea News: Slated to play against Colorado

Shea (upper body) is expected to be available for Tuesday's home game versus the Avalanche, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.

Yohe noted that Shea has a significant gash above his upper lip and will play with a full cage Tuesday. The 29-year-old defenseman sat out Sunday's 5-1 loss to Carolina due to his injury. Ryan Graves is set to serve as a healthy scratch as a result of Graves' expected return to the lineup against Colorado.