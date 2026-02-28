Ryan Strome Injury: Dealing with illness

Strome (illness) didn't participate in Saturday's practice, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Strome also sat out Friday's 5-4 overtime win over Winnipeg because he was under the weather. He has produced three goals, eight points, 35 shots on net and 16 hits across 32 appearances this season. Once he has recovered from his illness, Strome could still be a candidate to be a healthy scratch.