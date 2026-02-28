Ryan Strome headshot

Ryan Strome Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Strome (illness) didn't participate in Saturday's practice, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Strome also sat out Friday's 5-4 overtime win over Winnipeg because he was under the weather. He has produced three goals, eight points, 35 shots on net and 16 hits across 32 appearances this season. Once he has recovered from his illness, Strome could still be a candidate to be a healthy scratch.

Ryan Strome
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Strome See More
