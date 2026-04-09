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Ryan Strome Injury: Not playing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2026 at 5:54pm

Strome (illness) isn't in the lineup versus the Avalanche on Thursday.

Strome was a surprise absence for warmups Thursday. Tyson Gross will draw into the lineup, while John Beecher is expected to move up to Strome's spot on the third line. Strome's status for Saturday in Seattle hasn't been determined at this time.

Ryan Strome
Calgary Flames
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