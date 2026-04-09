Ryan Strome Injury: Not playing Thursday
Strome (illness) isn't in the lineup versus the Avalanche on Thursday.
Strome was a surprise absence for warmups Thursday. Tyson Gross will draw into the lineup, while John Beecher is expected to move up to Strome's spot on the third line. Strome's status for Saturday in Seattle hasn't been determined at this time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Strome See More
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Win at All Costs3 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 2812 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown31 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout32 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark78 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Strome See More