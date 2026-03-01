Ryan Strome Injury: Won't play Sunday
Strome (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Flames, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.
Strome didn't practice Saturday due to his illness, and he'll be forced to miss Sunday's matchup. His next opportunity to return will be Tuesday against Colorado, but he isn't guaranteed a spot in the lineup when healthy since he's been scratched on several occasions recently.
