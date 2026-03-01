Ryan Strome headshot

Ryan Strome Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Strome (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Flames, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Strome didn't practice Saturday due to his illness, and he'll be forced to miss Sunday's matchup. His next opportunity to return will be Tuesday against Colorado, but he isn't guaranteed a spot in the lineup when healthy since he's been scratched on several occasions recently.

Ryan Strome
Anaheim Ducks
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Strome
