Ryan Strome News: Acquired for draft pick
Strome was acquired by Calgary from Anaheim on Friday in exchange for a 2027 seventh-round pick, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN.
Strome recorded at least 41 points in six straight regular seasons from 2019-20 through 2024-25. However, he has been limited to just three goals and nine points in 33 appearances with Anaheim in 2025-26. This trade will give him a chance to start fresh with a new team. Strome is signed to a five-year, $25 million contract that runs through the 2026-27 campaign.
