Ryan Strome headshot

Ryan Strome News: Acquired for draft pick

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Strome was acquired by Calgary from Anaheim on Friday in exchange for a 2027 seventh-round pick, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN.

Strome recorded at least 41 points in six straight regular seasons from 2019-20 through 2024-25. However, he has been limited to just three goals and nine points in 33 appearances with Anaheim in 2025-26. This trade will give him a chance to start fresh with a new team. Strome is signed to a five-year, $25 million contract that runs through the 2026-27 campaign.

Ryan Strome
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Strome See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Strome See More
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
NHL
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
Author Image
Jan Levine
44 days ago
NHL Barometer: Zeev Receives Reprieve
NHL
NHL Barometer: Zeev Receives Reprieve
Author Image
Jan Levine
79 days ago
The Week Ahead: Predators Play Only Once
NHL
The Week Ahead: Predators Play Only Once
Author Image
Michael Finewax
110 days ago
Category Targets: Hot Starters
NHL
Category Targets: Hot Starters
Author Image
Corey Abbott
144 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Fantasy Hockey Draft Evolution
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Fantasy Hockey Draft Evolution
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
144 days ago