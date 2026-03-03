Ryan Strome headshot

Ryan Strome News: Back at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Strome (illness) participated in Tuesday's morning skate, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Strome was a healthy scratch for four straight games before missing the last two due to an illness. He appears to be available to play, but he is in line to be a scratch against Colorado on Tuesday. Strome has three goals, eight points, 35 shots on net and 16 hits in 32 appearances this season.

Ryan Strome
Anaheim Ducks
