Ryan Strome News: Collects helper

Strome notched an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Strome was out of the lineup for two of the Flames' last five games. The 32-year-old center ends the campaign with 21 points, 57 shots on net and a minus-8 rating over 52 appearances between Calgary and Anaheim. Strome is under contract for one more season and can be expected to fill a middle-six role to start 2026-27.