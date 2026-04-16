Ryan Strome headshot

Ryan Strome News: Collects helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Strome notched an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Strome was out of the lineup for two of the Flames' last five games. The 32-year-old center ends the campaign with 21 points, 57 shots on net and a minus-8 rating over 52 appearances between Calgary and Anaheim. Strome is under contract for one more season and can be expected to fill a middle-six role to start 2026-27.

Ryan Strome
Calgary Flames
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