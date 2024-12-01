Ryan Strome News: Collects two helpers Sunday

Strome notched a pair of assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Senators.

Strome has earned three points over the last two games to bounce back from being held off the scoresheet in his previous four outings. The 31-year-old center looks to have some chemistry with Frank Vatrano and Troy Terry -- the trio was involved in all three of the Ducks' goals Sunday. Strome is up to 12 points, 46 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 23 appearances in a top-six role this season.