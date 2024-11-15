Ryan Strome News: Fills empty cage

Strome scored an empty-net goal on six shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-4 win over the Red Wings.

Strome scored for the first time since Oct. 27, a span of seven contests without a goal in which he logged just two assists. The 31-year-old has been on the top line lately, though the Ducks haven't hesitated to spread the minutes around among their forwards this season. Strome has four goals, eight points, 36 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 16 appearances, giving him some appeal in deeper formats for his offense.