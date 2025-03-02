Ryan Strome News: Generates helper in loss

Strome posted an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Strome has five points and 11 shots on net over his last four games. The 31-year-old center set up Jackson LaCombe's tally in the second period. Strome is up to 35 points, 107 shots on net and 40 PIM across 59 appearances. He chips in a little bit across the board while seeing top-six minutes, so he's a viable depth option as a playmaker in fantasy for managers who are getting category coverage elsewhere.