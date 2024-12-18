Ryan Strome News: Generates helper in win

Strome logged an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Strome has four helpers over his last three contests. He assisted on the first of Frank Vatrano's two goals in this game. Those two forwards, along with Troy Terry, have formed an effective first line in December, though Strome has the lowest upside of the three of them. The 31-year-old center is at five goals, 11 helpers, 55 shots on net, 13 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 30 appearances this season.