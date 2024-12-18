Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Strome headshot

Ryan Strome News: Generates helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Strome logged an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Strome has four helpers over his last three contests. He assisted on the first of Frank Vatrano's two goals in this game. Those two forwards, along with Troy Terry, have formed an effective first line in December, though Strome has the lowest upside of the three of them. The 31-year-old center is at five goals, 11 helpers, 55 shots on net, 13 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 30 appearances this season.

Ryan Strome
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now