Ryan Strome headshot

Ryan Strome News: Gets game-winner in overtime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Strome scored the game-winning goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Strome hadn't scored over the last seven games. He's still been productive in a middle-six role with six points across nine outings since he was dealt to the Flames. Overall, the 32-year-old forward has 15 points, 45 shots on net and a minus-8 rating over 42 appearances between Calgary and Anaheim this season.

Ryan Strome
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Strome See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Strome See More
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
14 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
15 days ago
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
NHL
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
Author Image
Jan Levine
61 days ago
NHL Barometer: Zeev Receives Reprieve
NHL
NHL Barometer: Zeev Receives Reprieve
Author Image
Jan Levine
96 days ago
The Week Ahead: Predators Play Only Once
NHL
The Week Ahead: Predators Play Only Once
Author Image
Michael Finewax
127 days ago