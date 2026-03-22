Ryan Strome News: Gets game-winner in overtime

Strome scored the game-winning goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Strome hadn't scored over the last seven games. He's still been productive in a middle-six role with six points across nine outings since he was dealt to the Flames. Overall, the 32-year-old forward has 15 points, 45 shots on net and a minus-8 rating over 42 appearances between Calgary and Anaheim this season.