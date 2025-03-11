Ryan Strome News: Logs helper Tuesday

Strome registered an assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals.

Strome ended a three-game slump when he helped out on a Frank Vatrano tally in the third period. The 31-year-old Strome has seven points over his last nine outings as he continues to log top-six minutes. For the season, the playmaking center is at 10 goals, 27 helpers, 115 shots on net, 46 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 64 appearances.