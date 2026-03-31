Ryan Strome News: Pots another goal

Strome scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 9-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Strome's third-period tally came far too late to flip the game -- it only cut the deficit to 8-2 at the time. Still, he's benefited from steady top-six minutes with the Flames, earning three goals and three assists over his last seven contests. Strome is up to 19 points over 46 appearances between the Flames and the Ducks this season, including 10 points in 13 outings with Calgary. He's added 53 shots on net, 19 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-8 rating.