Ryan Strome News: Pots another goal
Strome scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 9-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Strome's third-period tally came far too late to flip the game -- it only cut the deficit to 8-2 at the time. Still, he's benefited from steady top-six minutes with the Flames, earning three goals and three assists over his last seven contests. Strome is up to 19 points over 46 appearances between the Flames and the Ducks this season, including 10 points in 13 outings with Calgary. He's added 53 shots on net, 19 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-8 rating.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Strome See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 283 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown22 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout23 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark69 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Zeev Receives Reprieve104 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Strome See More