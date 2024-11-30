Ryan Strome News: Pots lone goal in loss

Strome scored a goal on four shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Strome had gone four games without a point entering Friday. He snapped that slump with his first goal since Nov. 15, and his first against a netminder since Oct. 27. The 31-year-old forward has mostly seen top-six minutes this season, but it hasn't done much to help his offense. He's at five goals, five assists, 46 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 22 appearances.