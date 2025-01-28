Fantasy Hockey
Ryan Strome headshot

Ryan Strome News: Provides pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Strome logged two assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Kraken.

This was Strome's second multi-point effort of January. He hasn't scored this month, but he has racked up 10 assists and a minus-2 rating over 14 appearances. The center is at seven goals, 22 helpers, 84 shots on net, 29 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 50 contests this season. He's not a high-end option for fantasy, but Strome has produced enough to be up for consideration in some formats.

Ryan Strome
Anaheim Ducks
