Ryan Strome News: Racks up three points in win

Strome scored a goal on three shots, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Strome's tally ended up being the game-winner, and he also assisted on goals by Frank Vatrano and Troy Terry. The 31-year-old Strome had been limited to a goal and an assist over seven contests since his last multi-point performance. The center is up to nine tallies, 34 points, 104 shots on net, 40 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 58 appearances. He's on track for his best campaign in three years, though he's still on pace to fall short of the 50-point mark.