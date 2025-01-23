Ryan Strome News: Reaches 20-assist mark

Strome provided an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Strome has three helpers over his last four contests, and he's up to 20 assists for the season. The center set up Frank Vatrano's tally in the third period. Strome is now at 27 points, 81 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 48 appearances in a top-six role. He's been decent on offense and can chip in a little non-scoring production as well, but he won't stand out in any one area.