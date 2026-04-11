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Ryan Strome News: Set to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Strome (illness) is good to play Saturday versus Seattle, per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Strome has eight goals and 20 points in 49 outings between Anaheim and Calgary in 2025-26. He missed Thursday's 3-1 loss to Colorado due to the illness. Strome is projected to serve on the third line alongside Blake Coleman and Aydar Suniev against the Kraken.

Ryan Strome
Calgary Flames
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