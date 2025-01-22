Ryan Strome News: Slings helper in loss

Strome logged a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Strome has two helpers over his last three contests. He's produced seven assists and 14 shots on net over 11 games in January, but he hasn't scored this month. The 31-year-old center is up to 26 points (five on the power play) with 81 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 47 outings overall. Strome continues to log top-line minutes for the Ducks, but he's more of a depth forward for fantasy purposes.