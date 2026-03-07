Ryan Strome headshot

Ryan Strome News: Two points in team debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Strome scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Strome was acquired from the Ducks on Friday in a salary dump. The 32-year-old forward goes from being a regular scratch in Anaheim to the new third-line center for Calgary, ostensibly replacing Nazem Kadri, who was dealt to Colorado. Strome's improved playing time should help his offense, but he's in a tough team situation in Calgary. The 32-year-old has 11 points, 37 shots on net, 18 hits and a minus-4 rating over 34 appearances this season and will need to be steady on offense to earn attention in fantasy.

Ryan Strome
Calgary Flames
