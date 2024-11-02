Fantasy Hockey
Ryan Suter headshot

Ryan Suter News: Big two-assist outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 2, 2024 at 7:49pm

Suter picked up two assists Saturday in a 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Suter won't deliver many points this season, but Saturday was a great day for the man who will be 40 come January. He plays a savvy game that compensates for his lack of foot speed, and while that won't often translate into points, it will help the Blues as the team pushes for a potential return to the postseason.

Ryan Suter
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
