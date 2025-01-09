Ryan Suter News: Contributes helper Thursday

Suter posted an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Suter has bounced back from an 11-game point drought by earning an assist in each of the last two contests. The defenseman is now at nine points, 34 shots on net, 56 blocked shots, 26 hits and a plus-4 rating over 43 outings. Suter is playing on the third pairing and seems likely to maintain his spot in the lineup while Tyler Tucker and Scott Perunovich battle for playing time.