Ryan Suter News: Generates helper in loss

Suter logged an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Since Nick Leddy (lower body) landed on injured reserve, Suter has turned back the clock to fill a top-pairing role. He's exceeded 21 minutes of ice time in five straight games, going plus-6 in that span. The 39-year-old defenseman has just two points through nine games, but he's added 12 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating. He's not a factor on the power play, however, as those duties have gone to Justin Faulk and Philip Broberg.