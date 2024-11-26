Ryan Suter News: Grabs helper in win

Suter logged an assist and went plus-3 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Suter ended a 10-game point drought with the secondary helper on Pavel Buchnevich's empty-netter. While he hasn't managed much offense, Suter has taken on heavy minutes on the top pairing as Nick Leddy (lower body) remains on injured reserve. Suter has five points, 24 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 15 hits and 14 PIM over 23 appearances, and his all-around play should improve under new head coach Jim Montgomery.