Ryan Suter News: Lends assist in overtime win

Suter notched an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Suter has two helpers over his last five games, an improvement on the 10-game slump with a minus-12 rating that came before. The 39-year-old defenseman is still handling big minutes as the Blues battle a number of injuries on the blue line. Suter is up to six points, 26 shots on net, 38 blocked shots, 17 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 27 outings overall.