Ryan Suter News: Logs assist Thursday

Suter posted an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.

Suter is likely to be a key veteran in the bottom four for the Blues, as Colton Parayko (knee) won't return in the regular season. This leaves some extra minutes for Suter, who is up to 13 points, 50 shots on net, 80 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 66 appearances. The 40-year-old defenseman isn't a factor in fantasy at this point in his career, but he'll keep one of Matt Kessel or Tyler Tucker out of the lineup on a regular basis.