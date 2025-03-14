Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Suter headshot

Ryan Suter News: Logs assist Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Suter posted an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.

Suter is likely to be a key veteran in the bottom four for the Blues, as Colton Parayko (knee) won't return in the regular season. This leaves some extra minutes for Suter, who is up to 13 points, 50 shots on net, 80 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 66 appearances. The 40-year-old defenseman isn't a factor in fantasy at this point in his career, but he'll keep one of Matt Kessel or Tyler Tucker out of the lineup on a regular basis.

Ryan Suter
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now