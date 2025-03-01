Fantasy Hockey
Ryan Suter

Ryan Suter News: Picks up helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Suter logged an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Suter has an assist in consecutive contests and three helpers over his last seven games. He earned the secondary assist on Dylan Holloway's third-period tally in Saturday's win. Suter is currently in a third-pairing role with the Blues' defense at full strength, though he has done enough to keep Tyler Tucker out of the lineup. Suter has 12 points, 45 shots on net, 70 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating across 61 appearances this season.

Ryan Suter
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Blues
