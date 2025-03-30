Ryan Suter News: Posts helper in Saturday's win

Suter notched an assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche.

Suter ended an eight-game point drought with the helper. The 40-year-old defenseman hasn't been asked to do much lately -- Nick Leddy has largely picked up the extra minutes in Colton Parayko's (knee) absence. Suter is now at 14 points, 57 shots on net, 94 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating across 75 appearances as a reliable third-pairing blueliner.