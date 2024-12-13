Ryan Suter News: Snags assist in Thursday's loss

Suter recorded an assist and three hits in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Sharks.

Suter was under 20 minutes of ice time (18:43) for the first time since Oct. 15. Justin Faulk and Philip Broberg have missed time and Nick Leddy (lower body) is still out -- all of those injuries on defense have helped Suter maintain a top-four role. He's now at seven points, 28 shots on net, 21 hits, 40 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 30 appearances. The 39-year-old has minimal scoring upside since he's not on the power play.