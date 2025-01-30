Fantasy Hockey
Ryan Suzuki News: Called up by Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Suzuki was recalled from AHL Chicago on Thursday.

Suzuki hasn't yet made his NHL debut, but he's taken a step forward in the minors this year, racking up six goals, 24 assists and 14 PIM over 38 appearances with the AHL club. The Hurricanes are dealing with several injuries, and Suzuki will make his NHL debut at home against the Blackhawks on Thursday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

