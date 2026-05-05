Ryan Suzuki headshot

Ryan Suzuki News: Hat trick in AHL series-clincher

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Suzuki scored three goals in AHL Chicago's 6-1 win over Texas in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Suzuki is up to four goals, two assists and 16 shots on net over five playoff games. The center had 48 points over 66 regular-season outings. With Tuesday's win, Suzuki and the Wolves are through to the Central Division Finals, so it'll be a while before he's a potential call-up to the Hurricanes.

Ryan Suzuki
Carolina Hurricanes
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