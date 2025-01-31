Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Suzuki headshot

Ryan Suzuki News: Reassigned to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 7:37am

Suzuki was loaned to AHL Chicago on Friday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Suzuki was recalled Thursday as Taylor Hall and Sebastian Aho were unavailable to play due to an illness. Suzuki made his NHL debut and had a plus-1 rating in 6:12 of action. Suzuki could be recalled ahead of Saturday's game versus Los Angeles if Hall and Aho are still unable to play. The Hurricanes recalled defenseman Riley Stillman in a corresponding move.

Ryan Suzuki
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now