Ryan Suzuki News: Reassigned to AHL

Suzuki was loaned to AHL Chicago on Friday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Suzuki was recalled Thursday as Taylor Hall and Sebastian Aho were unavailable to play due to an illness. Suzuki made his NHL debut and had a plus-1 rating in 6:12 of action. Suzuki could be recalled ahead of Saturday's game versus Los Angeles if Hall and Aho are still unable to play. The Hurricanes recalled defenseman Riley Stillman in a corresponding move.