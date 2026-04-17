Ryan Tverberg News: Shipped down to minors

Tverberg was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Friday.

Tverberg made his NHL debut this season, logging two games for the Leafs in which he generated three hits, one shot and two PIM. If the 24-year-old Ontario native can bring the offensive upside he showed in the minors -- 14 goals and 18 assists in 61 games -- he should be capable of earning more NHL opportunities in 2026-27.