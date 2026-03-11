Ryan Tverberg News: Three-point game for Marlies

Tverberg scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Toronto's 5-1 win over Syracuse on Wednesday.

Tverberg started the year slowly, but he has earned 14 points over his last 17 contests. Overall, he's at nine goals and 24 points through 50 appearances. The 24-year-old hasn't received a call-up to the Maple Leafs, and he will be a restricted free agent after this season.