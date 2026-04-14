Ryan Ufko News: Bags two helpers Monday

Ufko distributed two assists and placed two shots on net in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Ufko played a hand in both of Luke Evangelista's goals late in the third period, including the primary helper on his goal with just over a minute remaining. The pair of apples raised Ufko up to seven assists, nine points, 11 shots on net, 10 hits and 12 blocked shots across 17 games this season. The 22-year-old blueliner has continued to impress in his late-season trial with the Predators and has three assists over his last four games. He has a strong chance to make Nashville's roster at the start of the 2026-27 campaign, giving him upside in dynasty-based fantasy leagues.