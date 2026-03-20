Ryan Ufko News: Lights lamp in win

Ufko scored a goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Ufko's two NHL goals have come against the Seattle -- he scored his first March 10 to help the Predators in another win in a key matchup for wild-card positioning. Ufko has two goals, three assists, five shots on net, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over seven total contests in a third-pairing role. His limited ice time (13:10 per game) makes him risky in fantasy, but there is scoring upside.