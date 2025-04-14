Ryan Ufko News: Recalled by Nashville

Ufko was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Monday, Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville reports.

Ufko signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Nashville in late March, and he'll join the Predators ahead of their final two regular-season games. He's made 71 appearances for Milwaukee this year, racking up eight goals and 21 assists. Ufko could make his NHL debut Monday against Utah if Andreas Englund, who wasn't at the team's morning skate, is unable to suit up.