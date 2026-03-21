Ryan Winterton headshot

Ryan Winterton Injury: Remains shelved Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Winterton (illness) will miss Saturday's road contest against the Blue Jackets, per the NHL Media Site.

Winterton is set to miss his second consecutive game after sustaining an illness prior to Thursday's clash with the Predators. Overall, the 22-year-old center has 14 assists, 18 points, 74 shots on net, 59 hits and 28 blocked shots across 62 games this season. His next chance to return is Tuesday's road tilt against the Panthers.

Ryan Winterton
Seattle Kraken
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