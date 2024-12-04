Ryan Winterton News: Earns first NHL point

Winterton posted an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

The helper was Winterton's first NHL point, which came in his 13th career game. The 21-year-old forward looks to have a chance to make an impact with the Kraken during the team's road trip, which continues through Sunday. Winterton has added three shots on net, seven hits and a minus-3 rating over four appearances this season.