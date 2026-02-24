Ryan Winterton News: Extends with Seattle

Winterton signed a two-year, $2.25 million contract extension with the Kraken on Tuesday.

Winterton is in the final year of his entry-level contract, and he's emerged as a reliable bottom-six forward and penalty killer. He has picked up 15 points, 61 shots on net, 48 hits and 25 blocked shots over 54 appearances this season. Winterton is just 22 years old, so he may be able to grow into a more significant role during his new contract.