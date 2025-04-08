Ryan Winterton News: Joining NHL club

Winterton was promoted from AHL Coachella Valley on Tuesday.

Winterton is far from a lock to get into the lineup versus Utah on Tuesday, more likely serving as an emergency depth option. In his nine appearances this year, the 21-year-old center has notched one assist, 14 hits and nine shots while averaging 10:35 of ice time. If he does play Tuesday, it will likely be in a bottom-six role without power-play minutes.