Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Winterton headshot

Ryan Winterton News: Joining NHL club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Winterton was promoted from AHL Coachella Valley on Tuesday.

Winterton is far from a lock to get into the lineup versus Utah on Tuesday, more likely serving as an emergency depth option. In his nine appearances this year, the 21-year-old center has notched one assist, 14 hits and nine shots while averaging 10:35 of ice time. If he does play Tuesday, it will likely be in a bottom-six role without power-play minutes.

Ryan Winterton
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now