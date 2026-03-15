Ryan Winterton News: Picks up two points in win

Winterton scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

Winterton has three points over his last five games after spending three contests in the press box. The 22-year-old forward is doing well in a fourth-line role when he gets to play, though he's had to share the spot with Jacob Melanson lately. Winterton is up to four goals, 18 points, 72 shots on net, 57 hits, 27 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 61 appearances. His goal Sunday was his first career game-winner.