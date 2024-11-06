Ryan Winterton News: Reassigned to minors

Winterton was demoted to AHL Coachella Valley on Wednesday.

Winterton's demotion comes after the 21-year-old made his season debut versus the Avalanche on Tuesday, registering three hits, one block and a minus-3 rating in 9:28 of ice time. With the team not back in action until Friday's matchup with Vegas, Winterton was joined by Cale Fleury and John Hayden in heading down to the minors -- at least for the time being.