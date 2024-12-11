Ryan Winterton News: Rises to NHL

Winterton was recalled from AHL Coachella Valley on Wednesday.

The Kraken have a couple of question marks for Thursday's game versus the Bruins in the former of Yanni Gourde (lower body) and Jared McCann (undisclosed). Winterton could be inserted into the lineup if one or both of those forwards are forced to miss a game. Winterton has one assist, six shots on net and nine hits over six appearances at the NHL level this season.