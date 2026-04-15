Ryden Evers headshot

Ryden Evers News: Racks up three points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Evers scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Penticton's 5-2 win over Prince George in Game 4 on Wednesday.

Evers has five points over the last two games, helping the Vees even the series at 2-2. This postseason, he's earned six goals and five helpers over nine appearances. That's after a 74-point effort in 67 regular-season contests, which earned the undrafted Evers an entry-level contract with the Kraken in early March.

Ryden Evers
Seattle Kraken
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