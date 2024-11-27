Ryder Rolston News: Dealt for future considerations
Rolston was traded from Chicago to Nashville on Tuesday in exchange for future considerations.
Rolston has a goal in six appearances in AHL Rockford in 2024-25. He was originally selected by Colorado with the No. 139 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. The 23-year-old Rolston hasn't made his NHL debut. He will report reporting to AHL Milwaukee as a result of this trade.
