Ryerson Leenders News: Posts shutout in OHL

Leenders recorded a 22-save shutout in OHL Brantford's 2-0 win over Barrie in Game 3 on Sunday.

Leenders had a 27-5-4 record, a 2.69 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 39 regular-season outings this season. The 19-year-old goalie has followed that up by going 9-1 this postseason as Brantford's primary goalie for the playoffs. The Sabres prospect has benefited from playing on a strong team, and he'll look to keep things going now that the Bulldogs are up 2-1 in the OHL's Eastern Conference Finals.