Ryker Evans Injury: Dealing with injury

Evans wasn't a full participant in Monday's practice session due to an apparent hand injury, 99.3 KJR reports.

Evans appeared to sustain a right hand injury on a blocked shot during Saturday's loss to San Jose, and even though he played through the issue down the stretch, he's dealing with lingering effects Monday. Head coach Dan Bylsma said Monday that he's concerned about Evans' injury, so the defenseman's status for Tuesday's game in Carolina appears to be up in the air.